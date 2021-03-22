$ 10.09 Billion Growth in Global Orthopedic Implants Market 2021-2025| Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

The orthopedic implants market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Orthopedic Implants Market Participants:

AMPLITUDE SAS

AMPLITUDE SAS operates its business through the Unified segment. The company is focused on offering diversified products catering to the orthopedic industry.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG operates its business through segments such as B. Braun Hospital Care, B. Braun Aesculap, B. Braun Out Patient Market, and B. Braun Avitum. The company offers several products such as sangusstop bone wax and others.

CONMED Corp.

CONMED Corp. operates its business through segments such as Orthopedic surgery and General surgery. The company offers several medical devices catering to Orthopedics, Medical Devices, Surgery, and General Surgeons.

Orthopedic Implants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Orthopedic implants market is segmented as below:

Product

Spinal Implants



Joint Reconstruction Implants



Craniomaxillofacial Implants

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The orthopedic implants market is driven by rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions. In addition, other factors such as increasing number of new product launches are expected to trigger the orthopedic implants market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

