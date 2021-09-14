$ 10.23 Bn growth in Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025 | Operational Benefits of Geothermal Heat Pumps to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 14, 2021, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global geothermal heat pump market is poised to grow by USD 10.23 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research report. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Danfoss AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stiebel Eltron (Aust) Pty. Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, Vaillant GmbH, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Weishaupt (UK) Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The operational benefits of geothermal heat pumps over conventional systems have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high upfront costs might hamper the market growth.
Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Geothermal Heat Pump Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Residential
- Non-residential
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our geothermal heat pump market report covers the following areas:
- Geothermal Heat Pump Market size
- Geothermal Heat Pump Market trends
- Geothermal Heat Pump Market industry analysis
This study identifies rising global energy consumption coupled with recovery in the housing sector as one of the prime reasons driving the geothermal heat pump market growth during the next few years.
Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Geothermal Heat Pump Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Geothermal Heat Pump Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal heat pump market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the geothermal heat pump market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the geothermal heat pump market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geothermal heat pump market vendors
