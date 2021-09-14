$ 10.23 Bn growth in Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025 | Operational Benefits of Geothermal Heat Pumps to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Danfoss AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stiebel Eltron (Aust) Pty. Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, Vaillant GmbH, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Weishaupt (UK) Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The operational benefits of geothermal heat pumps over conventional systems have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high upfront costs might hamper the market growth.

Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geothermal Heat Pump Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Non-residential

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the geothermal heat pump market. Download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43043

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Steam Traps Market - Global steam traps market is segmented by end-user (petroleum, thermal power, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market - Global industrial heat pumps market is segmented by end-user (paper and pulp, food and beverage, chemical, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our geothermal heat pump market report covers the following areas:

Geothermal Heat Pump Market size

Geothermal Heat Pump Market trends

Geothermal Heat Pump Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising global energy consumption coupled with recovery in the housing sector as one of the prime reasons driving the geothermal heat pump market growth during the next few years.

Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Geothermal Heat Pump Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Geothermal Heat Pump Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist geothermal heat pump market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the geothermal heat pump market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the geothermal heat pump market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of geothermal heat pump market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Danfoss AS

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NIBE Industrier AB

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stiebel Eltron (Aust) Pty. Ltd.

Trane Technologies plc

Vaillant GmbH

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG

Weishaupt (UK) Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/geothermal-heat-pump-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio