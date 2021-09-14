$ 10.72 Bn growth in Global Cups and Lids Market 2021-2025 | Increase in Demand for Packaged Foods and Beverages to Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio
Sep 14, 2021, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cups and lids market is poised to grow by USD 10.72 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airlite Plastics Co., Dart Container Corp., F Bender Ltd., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Hotpack Packaging LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, IIC AG, International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., and TOMY Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increase in the demand for packaged foods and beverages has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of quality and high costs of raw materials might hamper the market growth.
Cups and Lids Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cups and Lids Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Cups
- Lids
- Material
- Plastic
- Paper And Paperboard
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Cups and Lids Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cups and lids market report covers the following areas:
- Cups and Lids Market size
- Cups and Lids Market trends
- Cups and Lids Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growth of the global commercial beverage dispenser market as one of the prime reasons driving the cups and lids market growth during the next few years.
Cups and Lids Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Cups and Lids Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Cups and Lids Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cups and Lids Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cups and lids market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cups and lids market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cups and lids market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cups and lids market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cups - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Paper and paperboard - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airlite Plastics Co.
- Dart Container Corp.
- F Bender Ltd.
- Greiner Packaging International GmbH
- Hotpack Packaging LLC
- Huhtamaki Oyj
- IIC AG
- International Paper Co.
- Koch Industries Inc.
- TOMY Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
