$ 101.65 Growth Expected in Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market | Key Drivers, Trends, Major Vendors, and Market Forecast Through 2024 | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market. The market growth in 2020 has increased compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the home décor segment led the market in 2019.

Based on the product, the home décor segment led the market in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

Unproblematic return policy, product comparison, and cash on delivery is the major trend in the market.

Unproblematic return policy, product comparison, and cash on delivery is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Ingka Holding B.V., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are the top players in the market.

Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Ingka Holding B.V., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by an increase in smartphone and internet penetration. However, the criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs will challenge growth.

The market is driven by an increase in smartphone and internet penetration. However, the criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs will challenge growth. How big is the APAC market?

APAC dominated the market with a 54% market share in 2019.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Online Home Decor Market - Global online home decor market is segmented by product (online home furniture, online home furnishings, and other online home decorative products) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market - Global garden and lawn tools market is segmented by product (lawnmowers, power tools, hand tools, and garden accessories), end-user (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Ingka Holding B.V., J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in smartphone and internet penetration will offer immense growth opportunities, the criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this home and garden products B2C e-commerce market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market is segmented as below:

Product

Home Décor



Home Improvement Products



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45864

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market report covers the following areas:

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Size

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Trends

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies unproblematic return policy, product comparison, and cash on delivery as few of the prime reasons driving the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market growth during the next few years.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist home and garden products B2C e-commerce market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home and garden products B2C e-commerce market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Home décor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Ingka Holding B.V.

J. C. Penney Co. Inc.

Lowes Companies Inc.

Target Corp.

The Home Depot Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/home-and-garden-products-b2c-e-commerce-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

