$ 102.46 mn growth in Exercise Resistance Bands Market-2021-2025|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|17000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 30, 2021, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The exercise resistance bands market has the potential to grow by USD 102.46 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.42%.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The exercise resistance bands market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The exercise resistance bands market analysis includes the product, end-user and geography segments. The low price and easy usage enhancing consumer adoption are notably driving the exercise resistance bands market growth, although factors such as insufficient resistance and potential for injury may impede the market growth.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The exercise resistance bands market covers the following areas:
- Exercise Resistance Bands Market Sizing
- Exercise Resistance Bands Market Forecast
- Exercise Resistance Bands Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Black Mountain Products Inc.
- Bodylastics Inc.
- Coulter Ventures LLC
- Fit Simplify
- Perform Better Inc.
- ProSourceFit
- Reehut
- Sequential Brands Group Inc.
- TheraBand
- Wacces Store
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Strip exercise resistance bands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tube exercise resistance bands - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Individual users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Health clubs and gyms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
