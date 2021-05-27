$ 108.21 Mn growth expected in Stand-up Paddleboard Market | 5.09% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The outbreak of the COVID-91 pandemic directly impacted the stand-up paddleboard market. Disruptions in the supply chain made the procurement of raw materials difficult for vendors. However, with the reopening of online and delivery networks with social distancing norms in place, the market is expected to observe healthy growth in 2021.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing adoption of surfing in adventure tourism and innovations in SUPs.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Market: Opportunities

Participation in stand-up paddleboarding is picking up pace in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. Many beaches in these countries are offering paddleboarding activities, such as paddling in calm waters, surfboarding, SUP yoga classes, and SUP lessons and exercises. These countries are also observing a rise in the number of stand-up paddleboarding schools, workshops, and watersport resorts. All these factors are creating significant opportunities for market vendors.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Market: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the inflatable stand-up paddleboards segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the low cost of inflatable stand-up paddleboards. Also, the advantages of inflatable stand-up paddleboards such as durability, portability, and ease of storage positive are positively influencing the growth of the segment.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, and South America. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the increasing number of overseas and domestic tourists, rapid growth in surfing championships and events, and the presence of prominent vendors. Also, the increasing participation of women in water sports is contributing to the growth of the stand-up paddleboard market in North America.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the stand-up paddleboard market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Stand-Up Paddleboard Market: Major Vendors

Airhead Sports Group

The company offers a wide range of paddleboards and SUPs specifically designed for easy transportation.

Boardworks Surf and Sup.

The company offers a comprehensive range of inflatable SUPs and accessories.

Cascadia Board Co.

The company offers rigid, inflatable, and soft top SUPs and other accessories.

LAIRDSTANDUP

The company offers a wide range of SUPs for surfing, touring, and racing.

Red Paddle Co.

The company offers a wide range of inflatable SUPs for all types and styles of rider.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the stand-up paddleboard market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

