$ 11.10 Bn growth opportunity in High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2021-2025 | Rise in R&D Investments to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 21, 2021, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high throughput screening (HTS) market is poised to grow by USD 11.10 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agilent Technologies Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rise in R&D investments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, a shortage of trained professionals might challenge growth.
High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies
- Academic And Research Institutes
- CROs
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our high throughput screening (HTS) market report covers the following areas:
- High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market size
- High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market trends
- High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market industry analysis
This study identifies the patent expiration of drugs as one of the prime reasons driving the high throughput screening (HTS) market growth during the next few years.
High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high throughput screening (HTS) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the high throughput screening (HTS) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high throughput screening (HTS) market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high throughput screening (HTS) market vendors
