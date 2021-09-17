$ 11.35 Bn growth in Global Bare Metal Cloud Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Online Content with High Internet Penetration to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 17, 2021, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The bare metal cloud market size is expected to increase by USD 11.35 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the opportunities and future growth potential of each segment.
Download our Free Sample to understand the scope of the report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CenturyLink Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Joyent Inc., Limestone Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing online content with high internet penetration has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, system integration and interoperability issues might hamper market growth.
Bare Metal Cloud Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bare Metal Cloud Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- BFSI
- Government
- IT And Telecom
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the bare metal cloud market. Download a free sample here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44029
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market - Global cloud backup and recovery market is segmented by end-user (ICT, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market - Global cloud services brokerage market is segmented by deployment (public, private, and hybrid) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Bare Metal Cloud Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bare metal cloud market report covers the following areas:
- Bare Metal Cloud Market size
- Bare Metal Cloud Market trends
- Bare Metal Cloud Service Market analysis
This study identifies the emergence of hyper-convergence technology as one of the prime reasons driving the bare metal cloud market growth during the next few years.
Bare Metal Cloud Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Bare Metal Cloud Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bare Metal Cloud Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Bare Metal Cloud Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bare metal cloud market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bare metal cloud market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bare metal cloud market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bare metal cloud market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CenturyLink Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- GoDaddy Inc.
- Internap Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Joyent Inc.
- Limestone Networks Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Rackspace Technology Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/bare-metal-cloud-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article