$ 11.56 Million Growth Expected in Circuit Tracer Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis in Q1 2021| APAC to Notice Fastest Growth | Technavio

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the timely identification of faults with circuit tracers, the growing demand for power, and the increasing demand for ethernet.

Request a Free Sample Report

Circuit Tracer Market: Opportunities

Countries across the world are aiming to improve their manufacturing sector by encouraging the adoption of automation and IoT technologies. Also, the rising volume of data generation is increasing investments in the security and maintenance of data centers. This is increasing the demand for circuit tracers, which is creating opportunities in the market.

Circuit Tracer Market: Segmentation by End-user

Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the service providers segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for facility management from commercial spaces such as offices, hospitals, malls, airports, and railway stations. Also, a rise in the number of hospitals and airports will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Circuit Tracer Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be the fastest compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the rising investments in data centers led by the rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet. In addition, rapid industrialization and the rising adoption of automation technologies will fuel the growth of the circuit tracer market in APAC during the forecast period.

Develop strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities

Grab an Exclusive Report Now!

Circuit Tracer Market: Major Vendors

Emerson Electric Co.

The company offers coaxial cable identification kit: the 402K, PULSE-GROUND FAULT LOCATOR, TRACKER II-CABLE LOCATOR (501), BLL-200 Buried Line Locator, and 508S-G Wire Finder.

ETCON Corp.

The company offers products such as temporary light strings, fish tapes, wire caddies, and others. The company offers CT105 - Audible Circuit Tracer.

Fortive Corp.

The company offers critical technical equipment, components, software and services for manufacturing, repair, and transportation markets worldwide. The company offers Fluke 2042 cable locator.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC.

The company offers a wide range of electrical products such as wire connectors, cable stackers, etc. The company offers SureTrace range of circuit tracers.

Klein Tools Inc.

The company offers a wide range of products through its group of companies, which are Alco, CBS Products, Civitella, Ergodyne, GMP, Klein Cutlery, Mumme Tools, Super Rod, Tulmex, and Wattmaster. The company offers digital circuit breaker finder ET300 and circuit breaker finder accessory kit 69411.

Request for a complete report to know the strategy adopted by Vendors during the COVID-19 recovery phase

Related Reports on Circuit Tracer Market:

Global Printed Circuit Board Market – Know about the latest consumer trends, major vendor offerings, and factors impacting the growth of the global printed circuit board market.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Data Center Power Market – Explore information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of several leading companies in the global data center power market.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Voltage Regulator Market – Analyze the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the voltage regulator market, adopt better marketing tactics, and prepare for what's next.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market – Global programmable logic controller market is segmented by product (unitary, modular, and rackmount), end-user (process industry, discrete industry, and building automation), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Current Sensor Market – Global electric vehicle battery current sensor market is segmented by application (HEVs and full EVs) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Service providers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Emerson Electric Co.

ETCON Corp.

FLIR Systems Inc.

Fortive Corp.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES INC.

Klein Tools Inc.

Megger Group Ltd.

PCE Holding GmbH

Triplett Test Equipment & Tools

Zircon Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/circuit-tracer-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio