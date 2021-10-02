$ 11 Bn growth expected in Heat Pump Market between 2021 and 2025 | Analysing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Gain more insights into the heat pumps market. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing construction sector and the growing demand for high-temperature heat pumps (HTHPs). However, disposal challenges and adverse environmental impacts of refrigerants will hinder growth.

The emergence of building energy management systems (BEMS) will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the high installation/upfront cost is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, and STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the heat pump market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into Air source heat pumps, Ground source heat pumps, and Exhaust air heat pumps. The market growth in the air source heat pumps segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Heat Pump Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.56 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, Japan, US, France, and Sweden Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, and STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

