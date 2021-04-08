$ 1123.07 Billion Growth Expected in the Global Construction Materials Market 2021-2025 by Product and Geography - Technavio.com

Construction materials market is poised to grow by $ 1123.07 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of almost 16%, owing to the increase in the number of smart cities, increased government spending on infrastructure, and increase in construction of green buildings.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Furthermore, this research analysis offers insights on impact of key factors promoting and impeding the market growth at present as well as in the forthcoming years.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report provides a forecast from 2021 till 2025 with 2020 as the base year.

Our construction materials market research report is covering the current trends and effects on the business of COVID-19. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the materials industry will have a mixed impact while the construction materials market is expected to have negative & inferior growth.

For each key country, detailed analysis, and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2021-2025. The breakdown of the key national markets by product type and geography over the forecast years are also included. The market is fragmented based on product (cement, construction aggregate, concrete bricks, construction metals, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Cement segment are likely to gain the largest product segment share while APAC continuing to contribute the fastest growth in the construction materials market during the forecast period.

Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. Along with this, the report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction materials market vendors and emerging players.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

One of the Fortune 500 companies have leveraged this Technavio report to strengthen their market share and presence in regional markets including APAC region which is expected to offer highest market growth opportunities in near future

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

Construction materialsir Holding NV

CEMEX SAB de CV

CRH Plc

Fosroc International Ltd.

Fujairah Construction materials Industries PJSC

HeidelbergConstruction materials AG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd.

Sumitomo Osaka Construction materials Co. Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction aggregate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Concrete bricks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction metals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio Research can help you meet your specific analysis requirements with the help of our tailor-made approach to market sizing and data triangulation. Seeking report customization from our industry experts can aid clients in: -

Evaluating a specific segment or region

Identify key suppliers, customers, and other significant market stakeholders

Analyze market regulations and their impact during the forthcoming years

