$ 116.14 Billion Growth in Global Bakery Market 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., and Campbell Soup Co. | Technavio

The bakery market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Bakery Market Participants:

Associated British Foods Plc

Associated British Foods Plc operates its business through segments such as Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, and Retail. The key offerings of the company include a range of bakery products such as muffins, doughnuts, garlic bread, and bread under its brand name Speedibake.

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Britannia Industries Ltd. operates its business through the Foods segment. The company offers a wide range of bakery products such as biscuits, breads, cakes, and rusks.

Campbell Soup Co.

Campbell Soup Co. operates its business through the Snacks segment. The company offers a wide range of bakery products such as breads, buns, rolls, cookies, crackers, and cakes through its Pepperidge Farm brand.

Bakery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bakery market is segmented as below:

Product

Bread And Rolls



Cakes And Pastries



Cookies



Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

The bakery market is driven by the rising prominence of in-store bakeries. In addition, other factors such as the growing demand for organic and gluten-free products are expected to trigger the bakery market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

