$ 117.71 Bn growth expected in Smart Education Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Jul 30, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by USD 117.71 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the smart education market to register a CAGR of almost 19%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download a Free Sample Report to Know More
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Systems, Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D2L Corporation, Discovery, Inc., Ellucian Co. L.P., Instructure Inc., Pearson LLC, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for smart education solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Smart Education Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Smart Education Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Content
- Software
- Hardware
- End-user
- Higher Education
- K-12 Schools
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40431
Smart Education Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the smart education market in the diversified consumer services industry include Adobe Systems, Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D2L Corporation, Discovery, Inc., Ellucian Co. L.P., Instructure Inc., Pearson LLC, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Smart Education Market size
- Smart Education Market trends
- Smart Education Market industry analysis
The continuous focus on new product development is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the smart education market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Education Consulting Market - Global digital education consulting market is segmented by type (K-12 and higher education) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Digital Education Content Market - Global digital education content market is segmented by end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Smart Education Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart education market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart education market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart education market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart education market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Systems
- Blackboard Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- D2L Corporation
- Discovery, Inc.
- Ellucian Co. L.P.
- Instructure Inc.
- Pearson LLC
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/smart-education-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article