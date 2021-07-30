$ 117.71 Bn growth expected in Smart Education Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report to Know More

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Systems, Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D2L Corporation, Discovery, Inc., Ellucian Co. L.P., Instructure Inc., Pearson LLC, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The demand for smart education solutions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Smart Education Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Smart Education Market is segmented as below:

Product

Content



Software



Hardware

End-user

Higher Education



K-12 Schools

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Smart Education Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the smart education market in the diversified consumer services industry include Adobe Systems, Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D2L Corporation, Discovery, Inc., Ellucian Co. L.P., Instructure Inc., Pearson LLC, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Smart Education Market size

Smart Education Market trends

Smart Education Market industry analysis

The continuous focus on new product development is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the smart education market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Smart Education Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart education market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart education market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart education market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart education market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user placement

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Systems

Blackboard Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

D2L Corporation

Discovery, Inc.

Ellucian Co. L.P.

Instructure Inc.

Pearson LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

