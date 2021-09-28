$ 12.08 Bn growth in Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market-2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 28, 2021, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market size is expected to increase by USD 12.08 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth research has all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
Fruit and Vegetable Mixed Juices Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021:
|
3.13%
|
Forecast Period:
|
2021 to 2025
|
2021 to 2025 CAGR:
|
3.71%
|
Historical Data:
|
2017 to 2021
|
No. of Pages:
|
120
|
Exhibits:
|
106
|
Incremental growth:
|
$ 12.08 Billion
|
Segments covered:
|
Product; Distribution Channel; Geography
|
By Product
|
• Ambient fruit and vegetable mixed juices
|
• Chilled fruit and vegetable mixed juices
|
By Distribution Channel
|
• Online
|
• Offline
|
By Region
|
• Europe
|
• North America
|
• APAC
|
• South America
|
• MEA
The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles as one of the major factors driving the growth of the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juices as one of the prime reasons driving the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the fruit and vegetable mixed juices market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The fruit and vegetable mixed juices market covers the following areas:
Fruit And Vegetable Juices Market Sizing
Fruit And Vegetable Juices Market Forecast
Fruit And Vegetable Juices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BIONADE GmbH
- Firefly Drinks
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Refresco Group BV
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
- Welch Foods Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Ambient fruit and vegetable mixed juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Chilled fruit and vegetable mixed juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BIONADE GmbH
- Firefly Drinks
- Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Refresco Group BV
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
- Welch Foods Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
