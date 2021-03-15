$ 12.26 Billion Growth in Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The polypropylene nonwoven fabric market is expected to grow by USD 12.26 bn during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The polypropylene nonwoven fabric market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Participants:

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj operates its business through segments such as Decor, Filtration and Performance Solutions, Industrial Solutions, North America Specialty Solutions, and Specialties. The company offers a multi-layer nonwoven fabric commonly known as SMS or Spunbond Meltblown Spunbond.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation operates its business through segments such as Critical Care, Health Care, Construction Materials, Fibers, Homes, Electronics, Chemicals, and Others. The company offers spunbond nonwovens available in materials of nylon, polyester, and polypropylene.

Berry Global Group Inc.

Berry Global Group Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene, and Specialties. The company offers spunbond polypropylene in a wide range of styles with options for finishing treatments.

https://www.technavio.com/report/polypropylene-nonwoven-fabric-market-industry-analysis

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Polypropylene nonwoven fabric market is segmented as below:

Product

Spunbonded



Staple



Melt Blown



Composite

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Application

Hygiene



Medical



Geotextile



Furnishings



Others

The polypropylene nonwoven fabric market is driven by increased demand for hygiene products. In addition, other factors such as emergence of bio-based polypropylene are expected to trigger the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

