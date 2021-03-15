$ 12.55 Billion Growth in Global Event Logistics Market 2020-2024 | 42% Growth to Originate in North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The event logistics market is expected to grow by USD 12.55 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2020-2024. The report identifies North America as the key growth region and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Event Logistics Market by Event Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The growing e-commerce industry events is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of operation and competitive pricing will hamper the market growth.

Event Logistics Market: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the entertainment segment in 2019. The rising number of showbiz events across the world is the major factor driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Event Logistics Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The growing popularity of live music concerts and increasing business events, such as marketing product launches, annual general meetings, incentive trips, strategic planning meetings, networking events, and professional development conferences will be crucial in driving the growth of the event logistics market in North America during the forecast period.

The US and Canada are the key markets for event logistics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP

CEVA Logistics AG

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DFDS AS

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP

CEVA Logistics AG

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DFDS AS

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

