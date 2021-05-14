$ 13.72 Billion growth expected in Antibiotics Market | 5.10% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | Asia to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
May 14, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global antibiotics market by product (broad-spectrum antibiotics and narrow-spectrum antibiotics), drug origin (natural, semisynthetic, and synthetic), action mechanism (bacteriostatic and bactericidal), application (antibiotics for human use and antibiotics for veterinary use), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and ROW) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global antibiotics market is expected to grow by USD 13.72 billion, at a CAGR of over 5% during 2021-2025.
The imposition of lockdowns due to the spread of COVID-19 forced many manufacturing units to halt their operations temporarily. However, pharmaceutical manufacturers, including antibiotics manufacturers were allowed to operate with limited capacity under the safety guidelines laid down by the governments. This impacted the market growth to a certain extent in 2020. But the market is expected to recover and register healthy growth over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness of various diseases and their treatments, and special regulatory designations.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Download Our Free Sample Report
Antibiotics Market: Opportunities
The misuse or overuse of antibiotics by people is leading to the emergence of microorganisms with new resistant strains that are difficult to treat using antibiotics. This is creating the need for the development of new antibiotic drugs. Besides, the market has been witnessing strong growth in the geriatric population across the world. For instance, in 2018, 18% of the total population accounted for people aged 65 and above in the UK and 21% of the total population in Germany was aged 65 and above. Many such factors are creating significant growth opportunities for antibiotic manufacturers.
Antibiotics Market: Segmentation by Type
Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the broad-spectrum antibiotics segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the effectiveness of broad-spectrum antibiotics against a wide range of microorganisms, including Gram-positive and Gram-negative agents. Also, the rising prevalence of bacterial infections in the sub-economical parts of the underdeveloped and developing regions is contributing to the growth of the segment.
Antibiotics Market: Segmentation by Geography
Asia held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in Asia can be attributed to the increasing demand for improved healthcare infrastructure. In addition, an increase in the aging population is expected to contribute to the growth of the antibiotics market in Asia during the forecast period.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the antibiotics market and had decided to increase their market share in the Asia region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.
Explore more about market opportunities: Enquire about the report before purchasing
Antibiotics Market: Major Vendors
AstraZeneca Plc
The company offers a range of antibiotic products such as Zavicefta (ceftazidime-avibactam, previously known as CAZ AVI).
Bayer AG
The company offers a range of antibiotic products such as CIPRO (ciprofloxacin hydrochloride) tablets.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
The company offers a range of antibiotic products such as BACTRIM and BACTRIM DS.
Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.
The company offers a range of antibiotic products such as ASTRIX (aspirin) capsules.
Pfizer Inc.
The company offers a range of antibiotic products such as ZOSYN (piperacillin and tazobactam) injection.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the antibiotics market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report
Related Reports on Antibiotics Market:
Global Microbiomes Market – Global microbiomes market is segmented by application (therapeutics and diagnostics) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market – Global gonorrhea therapeutics market is segmented by therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Broad-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Narrow-spectrum antibiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- AbbVie Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/antibiotics-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article