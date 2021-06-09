$ 132.90 Mn growth expected in Global Dengue Vaccine Market 2021-2025 | BioNet-Asia Co. Ltd., Chula VRC, and Codagenix Inc. emerge as major players | Technavio

The dengue vaccine market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Dengue Vaccine Market Participants:

BioNet-Asia Co. Ltd.: The company offers Nanotaxi formulated DNA vaccine that induces a strong immune response against dengue virus.

Chula VRC: The company offers the tetravalent dengue DNA vaccine that is designed as a consensus sequence to encode proteins (pre-membrane and envelope) for each dengue serotype.

Codagenix Inc.: The company offers a balanced, tetravalent Dengue vaccine based on contemporary strains of dengue, that is designed to protect both civilians and deploying troops against all four Dengue serotypes, without causing enhanced disease.

Dengue Vaccine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dengue vaccine market is segmented as below:

End-user

Government Institutions



Hospitals



NGOs

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



ROW

The dengue vaccine market is driven by the rapid growth in disease prevalence. In addition, initiatives for dengue vaccine research and dengue immunization programs are expected to trigger the dengue vaccine market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 18% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

