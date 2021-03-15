$ 136.5 Billion Growth in Global Deli Meat Market 2020-2024 | Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts for New Normal | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Deli Meat Market Participants:

BRF SA

BRF SA operates its business through segments such as Brazil, International, and Others. The company offers deli meat such as MORTADELA GOLD, SPICY CALABRESE SAUSAGE, CHESTER AZEITE E ERVAS, and MORTADELA.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture, Animal nutrition, Beauty, Bioindustrial, Food & beverage, Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Meat & poultry, and Others. The company offers deli meat such as beef, ham, chicken, and turkey through its Castle Wood Reserve and Charter Reserve brands.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. operates its business through segments such as Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The company offers a wide range of deli meat products that are sold through various retail channels.

Deli Meat Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Deli meat market is segmented as below:

Product

Cured Deli Meat



Uncured Deli Meat

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The deli meat market is driven by growth in organized retail. In addition, other factors such as growing demand for organic and natural deli meats are expected to trigger the deli meat market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.

