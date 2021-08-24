$ 143.73 million growth in Water Desalination Pumps Market In EMEA in Industrial Machinery | Technavio

The increasing demand for reverse osmosis techniques, scarcity of fresh water and growing population in Middle East countries, and use of renewable power sources for desalination will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, flexible operations using intelligent pump systems, use of ultrasonic level sensors for pump control, and increasing use of solar pumps are few other trends anticipated to fuel the market's growth positively in the forthcoming years. However, high equipment and operational costs, fluctuating oil and gas prices in the Middle East, and government regulations on desalination plants will hamper the market to flourish in the long run.

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2021-2025: Segmentation

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA is segmented as below:

Type

Centrifugal Pumps



Positive Displacement Pumps

Application

Reverse Osmosis



Multi-effect Distillation



Multi-stage Flash



Others

Geography

Middle East



Europe



Africa

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The water desalination pumps market in EMEA is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Andritz AG, Danfoss AS, Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, SPX FLOW Inc., SUEZ SA, Sulzer Ltd., and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants.

To leverage the current opportunities and to help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the water desalination pumps market in EMEA are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA size

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA trends

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA industry analysis

Water Desalination Pumps Market in EMEA 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist water desalination pumps market in EMEA growth during the next five years

Estimation of the water desalination pumps market in EMEA size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the water desalination pumps market in EMEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water desalination pumps market in EMEA vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Reverse osmosis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Multi-effect distillation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Multi-stage flash - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Middle East - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Andritz AG

Danfoss AS

Ebara Corp.

Flowserve Corp.

General Electric Co.

Grundfos Holding AS

SPX FLOW Inc.

SUEZ SA

Sulzer Ltd.

Xylem Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

