$ 148 Million Growth in Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Arjo AB, D. E. Hokanson Inc., and Elcat Inc. | Technavio

Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market: Key Findings

Peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market value to grow by USD 148.13 million at almost 8% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 8% CAGR during 2021-2025 Based on the product, the systems segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Based on the Geography, North America dominated the market with a 41% share in 2020

dominated the market with a 41% share in 2020 Peripheral vascular diagnostic systems market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing prevalence of diabetes coupled with rising diabetes awareness one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles and rising incidence of obesity has increased the risk of diabetes globally. For instance, in 2019, nearly 463 million adults across the world had diabetes, and the number is expected to rise to 700 million by 2045. The growing prevalence of the condition is compelling governments across the world to conduct various programs and campaigns to increase the awareness of the disease. This is increasing the number people getting diagnosed for the condition, which is driving the market growth.

"Launch of minimally invasive and advanced diagnostic products and rising geriatric population will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Peripheral Vascular Diagnostic Systems Market: Major Vendors

Arjo AB



Arjo AB operates its business through the Unified segment. Key products offered by the company include Dopplex D900, Dopplex ABI ankle brachial Index kit, VP8 XS high sensitivity 8MHz probe, and VP5 XS high sensitivity 5MHz probe.

D. E. Hokanson Inc.



D. E. Hokanson Inc. operates its business through segments such as Instruments, Cuffs, and Accessories. Key products offered by the company include Portable ABI kit, Toe pressure kit, MD6 Doppler, and MD35.

Elcat Inc.



Elcat Inc. operates its business through segments such as Doppler, Plethysmograph, Transcutaneous monitoring, and Videoscopy. Key products offered by the company include vasodop 320 and handydop.

Related Reports on Healthcare Include:

Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market – Global peripheral vascular stents market is segmented by Product (Self-expanding, balloon-expanding, and drug-eluting), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and End-user (hospitals, ASCs, and cath labs). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Vascular Patches Market – Global vascular patches market is segmented by material (biologic vascular patches and synthetic vascular patches) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/peripheral-vascular-diagnostic-systems-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio