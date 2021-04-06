$ 15.49 Billion growth in Global E-invoicing Market featuring Basware Corp., Cegedim SA, and Comarch SA among others | Technavio
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
Apr 06, 2021, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The e-invoicing market is expected to grow by USD 15.49 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the e-invoicing market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
Download a Free Sample Report
The e-invoicing market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Related Report on Information Technology Include:
Global Data Integration and Data Quality Tools Market - Global data integration and data quality tools market is segmented by end-user (large enterprises, government organizations, and SME) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Receive an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Technical Support Outsourcing Market - Global technical support outsourcing market is segmented by type (helpdesk and call center) and (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Receive an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Major Three E-invoicing Market Participants:
Basware Corp.
The company offers invoice sending, invoice receiving, and supplier management solutions to meet a wide range of end-user requirements.
Cegedim SA
The company offers products such as GIS e-invoicing and jFSE.
Comarch SA
The company offers e-invoicing services that enable cost-effective handling of the invoice-related flow of electronic and paper in one integrated suite.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a free sample report for a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41123
E-invoicing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
E-invoicing market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- B2B
- B2C
- Geographic
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- MEA
The e-invoicing market is driven by the convenience and easy accessibility of mobile payment systems. In addition, the shift from capital expenditure model to operational expenditure model are expected to trigger the e-invoicing market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 28% during the forecast period.
Get more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the e-invoicing market
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Free Sample Report: www.technavio.com/report/e-invoicing-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article