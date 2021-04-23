$ 153.87 Billion growth in Global Menswear Market | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, and Market Forecasts Through 2024 | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report

The evolving menswear fashion is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the availability of counterfeit products might challenge growth.

Global Menswear Market: Distribution Channel

Based on the segmentation by distribution, the market witnessed maximum growth in the offline segment in 2020. Vendors operating in the market are continuously evolving their stores to maintain inventories and enhance customers' shopping experience. This is one of the key factors influencing the growth of the market in the offline distribution segment.

Global Menswear Market: Geographic Landscape

About 39% of the market growth came from APAC and the region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Factors such as growing urbanization and increasing disposable incomes will be crucial in driving the menswear market in APAC during the forecast period.

Companies Covered

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Industria de Diseño Textil SA

Kering SA

Levi Strauss & Co.

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Nike Inc.

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Gap Inc.

VF Corp.

Menswear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in menswear market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the menswear market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the menswear market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of menswear market, vendors

