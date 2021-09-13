$ 18.36 bn growth in Gasket And Seals Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The rise in adoption of seals and gaskets by the automotive industry, increasing need to improve the efficiency of engineered equipment and the surging growth in aftermarket sales will offer immense growth opportunities.

Gasket and Seals Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gasket and Seals Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive



Industrial Machinery



Electrical And Electronics



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Gasket and Seals Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SKF, Aesseal Plc, Boyd Corp., Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg FST GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Tenneco Inc., and Trelleborg AB are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. However, factors such as fluctuation in raw material prices may threaten the growth of the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gasket and seals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gasket and Seals Market size

Gasket and Seals Market trends

Gasket and Seals Market industry analysis

Gasket and Seals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gasket and seals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gasket and seals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gasket and seals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gasket and seals market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Industrial machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB SKF

Aesseal Plc

Boyd Corp.

Dana Inc.

ElringKlinger AG

Flowserve Corp.

Freudenberg FST GmbH

Smiths Group Plc

Tenneco Inc.

Trelleborg AB

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

