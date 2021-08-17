$ 18.65 Bn growth Expected in Corrugated Box Market in Europe during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 17, 2021, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The corrugated box market in Europe is poised to grow by USD 18.65 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The report on the corrugated box market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies growing demand from the e-commerce industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The corrugated box market in Europe analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in demand for premium packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The corrugated box market in Europe covers the following areas:
Corrugated Box Market Sizing in Europe
Corrugated Box Market Forecast in Europe
Corrugated Box Market Analysis in Europe
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70745
Companies Mentioned
- Buckeye Corrugated Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- International Paper Co.
- MODEL HOLDING AG
- Mondi Group
- Mosburger GmbH
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Sonoco Products Co.
- WestRock Co.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Bag-in-box Packaging Market - Global bag-in-box packaging market is segmented by application (beverages, industrial liquids, and household liquids) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Retail-ready Packaging Market - Global retail-ready packaging market is segmented by end-users (food, beverages, household products, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electronic goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal and household care goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Buckeye Corrugated Inc.
- DS Smith Plc
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- International Paper Co.
- MODEL HOLDING AG
- Mondi Group
- Mosburger GmbH
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- Sonoco Products Co.
- WestRock Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and
indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research
reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/corrugated-box-market-in-europe-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/corrugated-boxmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article