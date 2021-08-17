$ 18.65 Bn growth Expected in Corrugated Box Market in Europe during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report on the corrugated box market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report identifies growing demand from the e-commerce industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The corrugated box market in Europe analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in demand for premium packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The corrugated box market in Europe covers the following areas:

Corrugated Box Market Sizing in Europe

Corrugated Box Market Forecast in Europe

Corrugated Box Market Analysis in Europe

Companies Mentioned

Buckeye Corrugated Inc.

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Co.

MODEL HOLDING AG

Mondi Group

Mosburger GmbH

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Sonoco Products Co.

WestRock Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Electronic goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal and household care goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and

indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

