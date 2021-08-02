$ 19.51 Bn growth in Corporate Training Market in the US during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Education Services Industry | Technavio

The corporate training market in US report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The corporate training market in us analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing emphasis on flexible learning platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market in US growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The corporate training market in us covers the following areas:

Corporate Training Market in US Sizing

Corporate Training Market in US Forecast

Corporate Training Market in US Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40580

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City & Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

Franklin Covey Co.

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Corporate Training Market - Global corporate training market is segmented by product (technical training and non-technical training) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Corporate Compliance Training Market - Global corporate compliance training market is segmented by type (online and blended) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Method

Market segments

Comparison by Method

Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Method

Customer landscape

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

City & Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

Franklin Covey Co.

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/corporate-training-market-size-in-us-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio