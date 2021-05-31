$ 19.89 Billion growth expected in Antiviral Drugs Market during 2021-2025 | AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Emerge as Major Vendors | Technavio

The antiviral drugs market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Healthcare Include:

Global Parkinsons Disease (PD) Drugs Market - Global Parkinsons disease drugs market is segmented by drug class (DA and levodopa-carbidopa, MAO inhibitors, AChE inhibitors, glutamate inhibitors, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Cell Culture Consumables Market - Global cell culture consumables market is segmented by application (biopharmaceutical production, cancer research, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Request a Free Sample Report

Major Three Antiviral Drugs Market Participants:

AbbVie Inc.

The company offers MAVYRET. It is a once-daily, ribavirin-free treatment for adults with chronic hepatitis C virus infection across all major genotypes.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

The company offers Daklinza. It is a medication used in combination with other medications to treat hepatitis C.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The company offers XOFLUZA. It is an antiviral medication for the treatment of influenza A and influenza B flu.

The report offers information on key products offered by other major players in the market. Download our report to know about the validation techniques employed for market sizing:

www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43207

Antiviral Drugs Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Antiviral drugs market is segmented as below:

Application

Hepatitis



HIV



Herpes



Influenza



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The antiviral drugs market is driven by the growing cases of viral infections. In addition, technological advancements are expected to trigger the antiviral drugs market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the antiviral drugs market by requesting a free sample report @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43207

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/antiviral-drugsmarket

Report: www.technavio.com/report/antiviral-drugs-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

