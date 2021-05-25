$ 2.15 Billion Growth Expected in Automotive Glass Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs, the growing investment in glass manufacturing due to stable raw materials prices, and the growing demand for passenger safety and comfort will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Glass Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Glass Market is segmented as below:

Application

o Passenger Cars

o Light Commercial Vehicles

o Medium And Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Geography

o APAC

o Europe

o North America

o South America

o The Middle East and Africa

Automotive Glass Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive glass market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Magna International Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Webasto SE, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Glass Market size

Automotive Glass Market trends

Automotive Glass Market industry analysis

Increased demand for premium vehicles and sunroofs is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the sharp decline in automobile production and sales may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive glass market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Glass Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive glass market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive glass market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive glass market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive glass market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

· Five forces summary

· Bargaining power of buyers

· Bargaining power of suppliers

· Threat of new entrants

· Threat of substitutes

· Threat of rivalry

· Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AGC Inc.

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Corning Inc.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Webasto SE

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

