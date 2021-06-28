$ 2.17 bn growth expected in Aluminum Foil Packaging Market in Metal & Glass Containers Industry|Technavio
Jun 28, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum foil packaging market is poised to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the aluminum foil packaging market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing global commercial foodservice market, the rising demand from the pharmaceutical blister packaging market in the US, and the growing global flexible lid stock packaging market.
The aluminum foil packaging market analysis includes the end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing global flexible lid stock packaging market as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum foil packaging market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aluminum foil packaging market covers the following areas:
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Sizing
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Forecast
Aluminum Foil Packaging Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ACG
- Aikou Packaging Co. Ltd.
- Alcoa Corp.
- Alibérico SLU
- Amcor Plc
- Hindalco Industries Ltd.
- Hulamin Ltd.
- Plus Pack AS
- Tekni-Plex Inc.
- United Company Rusal Plc
Global Bakery Packaging Market- The bakery packaging market is segmented by product (flexible, rigid plastic, metal, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Global Beverage Packaging Market- The beverage packaging market is segmented by material (rigid plastics, glass, metal, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenerio
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
