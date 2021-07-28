$ 2.22 Billion growth expected in Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

The report on the retail self-checkout terminals market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by premiumization through product innovation and technology.

The retail self-checkout terminals market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the evolution of NFC technology as one of the prime reasons driving the retail self-checkout terminals market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The retail self-checkout terminals market covers the following areas:

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market Sizing

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market Forecast

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41543

Companies Mentioned

Bollore SA

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

ECRS Software Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

ITAB Group

NCR Corp.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Pan-Oston

Slabb Inc.

Toshiba International Corp.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Contactless POS Terminals Market - Global contactless POS terminals market is segmented by end-user (retail and hospitality) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Biometric POS Terminals Market - Global biometric POS terminals market is segmented by technology (fingerprint identification, palm vein identification, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Market segments

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Comparison by Product

Cash and cashless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Specialty retailers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

Geographic comparison

Geographic segmentation

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bollore SA

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

ECRS Software Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

ITAB Group

NCR Corp.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

NCR Corp.

Pan-Oston

Slabb Inc.

Toshiba International Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

List of abbreviations

Research methodology

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/retail-self-checkout-terminals-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

