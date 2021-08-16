$ 2.22 bn growth in Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | Technavio

Factors such as premiumization through product innovation and technology will offer immense growth opportunities for vendors in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The retail self-checkout terminals market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market is segmented as below:

Product

Hybrid And Cash



Cashless

End-user

Convenience Stores



Department Stores



Supermarkets



Hypermarkets



Specialty Retailers



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the retail self-checkout terminals market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bollore SA, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., ECRS Software Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., ITAB Group, NCR Corp., Olea Kiosks Inc., Pan-Oston, Slabb Inc., and Toshiba International Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market size

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market trends

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market industry analysis

The retail self-checkout terminals market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. However, the High initial investment & implementation and maintenance costs will hamper the market growth. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the retail self-checkout terminals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Retail Self-checkout Terminals Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist retail self-checkout terminals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the retail self-checkout terminals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the retail self-checkout terminals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of retail self-checkout terminals market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hybrid - Market size and forecast

Cash and cashless - Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Specialty retailers - Market size and forecast

Others - Market size and forecast

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast

- Market size and forecast Europe - Market size and forecast

- Market size and forecast APAC - Market size and forecast

South America - Market size and forecast

- Market size and forecast MEA - Market size and forecast

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bollore SA

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

ECRS Software Corp.

Fujitsu Ltd.

ITAB Group

NCR Corp.

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Pan-Oston

Slabb Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

