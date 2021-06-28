$ 2.23 Billion growth expected in Global Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, eBay Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Viagogo AG, and Vivid Seats LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity of sports events and the difficulty in obtaining refunds for primary tickets will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Secondary Tickets Market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Type

Sports Events



Concerts



Performing Arts



Movies

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40016

Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the secondary tickets market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, eBay Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Viagogo AG, and Vivid Seats LLC.

The report also covers the following areas:

Secondary Tickets Market size

Secondary Tickets Market trends

Secondary Tickets Market industry analysis

The growth in online secondary ticketing platforms is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, a rise in fraudulent activities may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform



Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the secondary tickets market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Ticket Market - Global ticket market is segmented by type (movies, sporting events, concerts, and performing arts), source (primary and secondary), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Event Tickets Market - Global event tickets market is segmented by source (primary and secondary), event type (sporting events, concerts, performing arts, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist secondary tickets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the secondary tickets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the secondary tickets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secondary tickets market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Event type

Market segments

Comparison by Event type

Sports events - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Concerts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Movies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Event type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

eBay Inc.

Ideabud Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

SeatGeek Inc.

Ticket City Inc.

TickPick LLC

TiqIQ LLC

Viagogo AG

Vivid Seats LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/secondary-tickets-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio