$ 2.23 Billion growth expected in Global Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 28, 2021, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.23 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the secondary tickets market to register a CAGR of almost 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, eBay Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Viagogo AG, and Vivid Seats LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity of sports events and the difficulty in obtaining refunds for primary tickets will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Secondary Tickets Market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Type
- Sports Events
- Concerts
- Performing Arts
- Movies
Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the secondary tickets market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, eBay Inc., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Viagogo AG, and Vivid Seats LLC.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Secondary Tickets Market size
- Secondary Tickets Market trends
- Secondary Tickets Market industry analysis
The growth in online secondary ticketing platforms is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, a rise in fraudulent activities may threaten the growth of the market.
Secondary Tickets Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist secondary tickets market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the secondary tickets market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the secondary tickets market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of secondary tickets market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Event type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Event type
- Sports events - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Concerts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Performing arts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Movies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Event type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Coast To Coast Tickets LLC
- eBay Inc.
- Ideabud Inc.
- Live Nation Entertainment Inc.
- SeatGeek Inc.
- Ticket City Inc.
- TickPick LLC
- TiqIQ LLC
- Viagogo AG
- Vivid Seats LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
