$ 2.42 Billion growth in Global Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024 | Rising demand for hair goods as fashion accessories to boost growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aderans Co. Ltd., Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Klix Hair Inc., Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hair Wigs and Extension Market is segmented as below:

Product

Human Hair Wigs and Extension



Synthetic Hair Wigs and Extension

Geography

APAC



North America



MEA



Europe



South America

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hair wigs and extension market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aderans Co. Ltd., Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Klix Hair Inc., Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hair Wigs and Extension Market size

Hair Wigs and Extension Market trends

Hair Wigs and Extension Market industry analysis

Technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high labor costs of handwoven wigs may threaten the growth of the market.

Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hair wigs and extension market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hair wigs and extension market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hair wigs and extension market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair wigs and extension market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aderans Co. Ltd.

Artnature Inc.

Donna Bella OpCo LLC

Evergreen Products Group Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl

Klix Hair Inc.

Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Shake-N-Go Inc.

Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

