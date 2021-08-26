$ 2.42 bn growth in the Electrical Toothbrush Market |Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives| 17000+ Technavio Report

Impact of COVID-19

The industry is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The market will have a direct impact due to the spread. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Distribution Channel, which is the leading segment in the market?

The electric toothbrush market share growth by the offline segment is the leading market.

The electric toothbrush market share growth by the offline segment is the leading market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The electric toothbrush market has the potential to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%.

The electric toothbrush market has the potential to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.13%. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The rising prevalence of periodontal diseases will drive the adoption of electric toothbrushes. However, factors such as the high cost of electric toothbrushes may impede the market growth.

The rising prevalence of periodontal diseases will drive the adoption of electric toothbrushes. However, factors such as the high cost of electric toothbrushes may impede the market growth. How big is the North America market?

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Cosmetics Market Report -The cosmetics market size will grow up to USD 115.84 billion at a CAGR of 5.72% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market Report -The feminine hygiene wash market value is projected to grow by USD 103.70 million at a CAGR of 4.91% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Although the rising awareness of oral health and increased marketing and promotion will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the highly competitive market and stringent regulatory policies are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electric toothbrush market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Electric Toothbrush Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electric Toothbrush Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Electric Toothbrush Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric toothbrush market report covers the following areas:

Electric Toothbrush Market Size

Electric Toothbrush Market Trends

Electric Toothbrush Market Industry Analysis.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying Full Report

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electric Toothbrush Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric toothbrush market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric toothbrush market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric toothbrush market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric toothbrush market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

FOREO AB

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lion Corp.

OMRON Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Quip NYC Inc.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Xiaomi Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

