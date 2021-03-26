$ 2.45 Billion Growth in More Electric Aircraft Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Besco Medical Ltd., Better Medical Technology Co. Ltd., and Carex Health Brands | Technavio

More Electric Aircraft Market: Key Findings

More electric aircraft market value to grow by USD 2.45 billion at over 2% CAGR during 2021-2025

at over 2% CAGR during 2021-2025 Based on the application, the manned segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Based on the geography, APAC dominated the market with a 28% share in 2020

dominated the market with a 28% share in 2020 More electric aircraft market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

More Electric Aircraft Market: Growth Drivers

Supportive regulations to reduce emissions is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Governments across the world are introducing stringent regulations to reduce transportation-based emissions. However, with the increasing number of air travelers, GHG emissions from the aviation industry is expected to increase by multiple folds by 2030. This has increased investments in the development of efficient aircraft such as electric aircraft, which is driving the market growth.

"The development of integrated propulsion control will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

More Electric Aircraft Market: Major Vendors

Airbus SE

Airbus SE operates its business through segments such as Airbus, Helicopter, and Defence and Space. The company offers electric and hybrid-electric propulsion for aircrafts to achieve zero-emission flights.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. operates its business through segments such as Powersports and Marine. The company offers electric systems which can replace traditional pneumatic systems in commercial aircraft.

Embraer SA



Embraer SA operates its business through segments such as Commercial aviation, Executive jets, Defense and security, Service and Support, and Other. The company offers electric propulsion technology for powering the aircrafts.

