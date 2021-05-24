$ 2.51 billion Growth Expected in Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
May 24, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the automotive diagnostic scan tools market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?
PC-based tools are the leading segment in the market.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The development of integrated vehicle health management, the development of self-healing cars, and smartphone connectivity with automotive diagnostic scan tools are the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
ACTIA Group, AVL DiTEST GmbH, CarMD.com Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Snap-on Inc., and Softing AG are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the rising number of vehicle workshops. However, the increased cost of starting a vehicle workshop franchise will impede the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACTIA Group, AVL DiTEST GmbH, CarMD.com Corp., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Snap-on Inc., and Softing AG are some of the major market participants. Although the rising number of vehicle workshops, the increased adoption of electronics in modern vehicles, the governing bodies mandating safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities, the increased cost of starting a vehicle workshop franchise is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive diagnostic scan tools market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market is segmented as below:
- Product
o PC-based Tools
o Hand-held Tools
- Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive diagnostic scan tools market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size
- Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Trends
- Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the development of integrated vehicle health management as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive diagnostic scan tools market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive diagnostic scan tools market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive diagnostic scan tools market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- PC-based tools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hand-held tools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACTIA Group
- AVL DiTEST GmbH
- CarMD.com Corp.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Technologies Plc
- DENSO Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Snap-on Inc.
- Softing AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
