$ 2.68 Billion growth expected in Folding Carton Market in North America | 4.55% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | US to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
May 04, 2021, 19:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The folding carton market in North America by end-user (food and beverage products, homecare and personal products, healthcare products, tobacco products, and others) and geography (the US, Canada, and Mexico) has been added to Technavio's offering. The folding carton market is expected to grow by USD 2.68 billion, registering a CAGR of about 5% during 2021-2025.
The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases led to the shutdown of several manufacturing units, including the manufacturing plants of folding cartons in North America. Also, the disruptions in the supply chain caused by the pandemic limited the availability of raw materials and workforce in the market. However, the increasing demand from the healthcare and food and beverages industries for packaging and transporting a wide range of products is expected to reduce the impact caused by the pandemic on the market in 2021.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging, the emergence of specialized folding cartons, and the growth in the retail segment and e-commerce in North America.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Download Our Free Sample Report
Folding Carton Market in North America: Opportunities
The growing demand for F&B and homecare products in North America is encouraging manufacturers of food products and homecare products to launch new products. For instance, in November 2018, the New Standard Beer Company in Canada launched its product, New Standard Original Lager. The rise in the number of such product launches is creating a strong demand for folding cartons that provide flexibility and ensure the safety of products. Many such factors are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the folding carton market during the forecast period.
Folding Carton Market in North America: Segmentation by End-user
Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the food and beverage products segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for cereals, dry food, frozen foods, candies and confectionaries, dairy products, refrigerated meat, wine, juices, beer, and other F&B products. Also, the launch of new F&B products is contributing to the growth of the folding carton market in North America.
Folding Carton Market in North America: Segmentation by Geography
The US held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in the US can be attributed to the growth of the food and beverage and healthcare industries. Also, the growth in the number of pharmaceutical companies and the growing demand for online shopping among people across the country will foster the growth of the folding carton market in the US during the forecast period.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the folding carton market and had decided to increase their market share in the US region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.
Explore more about market opportunities: Enquire about the report before purchasing
Folding Carton Market in North America: Major Vendors
Amcor Plc
The company offers flexible and rigid packaging solutions to end-users globally. The company offers packaging solutions for various products such as food, beverage, healthcare, homecare, personal care, pet care, and specialty cartoon.
Arkay Packaging
The company manufactures folding cartons for health & beauty products, pharmaceutical products, structural design, in-house design capabilities, fulfillment packaging, and F-flute packaging.
Bell Packaging Ltd.
The company offers many packaging types such as Auxillary products, folding carton packaging solution, Retran and Jetran packaging, jetbox and end caps. Biojet, Retran, Jetbox, endcaps, and others are the key products offered by the company.
Edelmann Group
The company offers various products through its GP packaging solutions segment which includes bleached board, Containerboard & Kraft, and Corrugated.
Georgia-Pacific LLC
The offers various types of folding packaging such as strength packaging, Standard folding cartons, Multipack cartons, Hybrid packaging, enhanced packaging, produce packaging, wrap and clip style multipacks, and custom packaging.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the folding carton market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report
Related Reports on Folding Carton Market:
Global Printed Carton Market – Global printed carton market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Packaging Market – Global packaging market is segmented by end-user (food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and others), type (board, rigid plastic, flexible, metal, and glass), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Smart Packaging Market – Global smart packaging market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, automotive, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market – Global corrugated packaging software market is segmented by type (packaged and standalone) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Wood Packaging Market – Global wood packaging market is segmented by product (pallets and cases and boxes) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverage products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Homecare and personal products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 impact and recovery for end-user segments
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amcor Plc
- Arkay Packaging
- Bell Packaging Ltd.
- Edelmann Group
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
- Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co.
- International Paper Co.
- Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
- WestRock Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
Report: www.technavio.com/report/folding-carton-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article