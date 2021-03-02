$ 2.84 Billion Growth in Global Restaurant Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Key Highlights on Top Performing Segments and Forecast for New Normal | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global restaurant management software market size is expected to grow by USD 2.84 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the key growth region and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities for market vendors over the forecast period.

For a more detailed analysis, Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

Restaurant Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The growing focus on improving customer relationships is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, complications associated with transitioning from traditional systems might challenge growth.

Global Restaurant Management Software Market: Deployment

Based on the deployment, the market generated maximum revenue in the on-premise segment in 2019. On-premise deployments allow real-time monitoring of restaurant management software solutions and ensure complete security of enterprise data, such as source codes, version enhancements, and source code change histories. These factors are fueling the growth of the on-premise segment. The market growth in this segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Global Restaurant Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape

North America dominated the market with a 46% share in 2019. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, the well-organized nature of the food service industry, and the high penetration of vendors will be crucial in driving the growth of the restaurant management software market in North America during the forecast period.

The US and Canada are the key markets for restaurant management software in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, and South America.

Develop Smart Strategies For Your Business: Grab a Free Sample Report Now

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Church Management Software Market - Global church management software market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Gym Management Software Market - Global gym management software market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise) and region (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered

Fiserv Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NCR Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Revel Systems Inc.

ShopKeep Inc.

Square Inc.

Toast Inc.

TouchBistro Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Restaurant Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in restaurant management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the restaurant management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the restaurant management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the restaurant management software market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing use of digital payment solutions in foodservice industry

Technological advances in restaurant management software solutions

Increasing number of strategic alliances

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Fiserv Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NCR Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Revel Systems Inc.

ShopKeep Inc.

Square Inc.

Toast Inc.

TouchBistro Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page:https://www.technavio.com/report/restaurant-management-software-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

