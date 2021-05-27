$ 2.86 Bn growth expected in Computer Accessories Market | 5.44% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Request a free sample report for more insights

The market is observing significant investments in the fintech sector in the MEA region owing to factors such as the presence of a friendly regulatory environment, government support, and high amounts of funding. For instance, in August 2018, PayTabs, a payment processor in Bahrain, raised about USD 20 million to support product and global expansion. Such investments are increasing the adoption of computers, which is driving crucial in driving the market demand.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing popularity of e-sports and increased preference for assembling.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Computer Accessories Market: Opportunities

The rising penetration of the internet has increased the popularity of online games among consumers, especially in developing regions. This is increasing the adoption of gaming computers. The growing popularity of online games is encouraging several vendors to develop a hub that provides the latest gaming information and a platform for gamers to showcase their talents. These factors are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the global computer accessories market during the forecast period.

Computer Accessories Market: Segmentation by End-user

Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the business sector segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of PCs and laptops by organizations. In addition, the growing demand for computer accessories like webcams, speakers, and pointing devices from the corporate sector will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Computer Accessories Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the increased demand for PCs in India. In addition, the strong presence of PC and PC accessories manufacturers is expected to contribute to the growth of the computer accessories market in APAC during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the computer accessories market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Computer Accessories Market: Major Vendors

AZIO Corp.

The company offers keyboards, mouse, mousepads, BlueTooth dongle, and other accessories. The company also offers audio products, accessories, and support services.

HP Inc.

The company offers commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers, workstations, thin clients, commercial mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services. The company offers printers, batteries, chargers, adapters, mouse, keyboards, and others.

Logitech International SA

The company focuses on the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. The company offers mouse, keyboards, headsets, speakers, webcams, and others.

Microsoft Corp.

The company offers products and services geared towards harmonizing the interests of end-users, developers, and IT professionals across all devices. The company offers keyboards, mouse, webcams, and headsets.

Razer Inc.

The company offers high-precision mice, fully customizable keyboards, audio devices, and gaming console controllers.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the computer accessories market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

