$ 20.13 Bn growth expected in Household Cleaning Products Market | Analyzing Growth in Housewares & Specialties Industry | Technavio
Aug 12, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The household cleaning products market is poised to grow by USD 20.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Discover housewares & specialties industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports.
Request a Free Sample Report!
The report on the household cleaning products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing primary and secondary housing markets.
The household cleaning products market is segmented by Product (Surface cleaners, Dishwashing products, Toilet cleaners, and Other cleaning agents (bleach)), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The growing demand for premium products will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The household cleaning products market covers the following areas:
Household Cleaning Products Market Sizing
Household Cleaning Products Market Forecast
Household Cleaning Products Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40900
Companies Mentioned
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Toilet Care Market - Global toilet care market is segmented by product (liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Household Wipes Market - Global household wipes market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Surface cleaners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dishwashing products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other cleaning agents (bleach) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/household-cleaning-products-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article