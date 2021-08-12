$ 20.13 Bn growth expected in Household Cleaning Products Market | Analyzing Growth in Housewares & Specialties Industry | Technavio

The report on the household cleaning products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing primary and secondary housing markets.

The household cleaning products market is segmented by Product (Surface cleaners, Dishwashing products, Toilet cleaners, and Other cleaning agents (bleach)), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The growing demand for premium products will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The household cleaning products market covers the following areas:

Household Cleaning Products Market Sizing

Household Cleaning Products Market Forecast

Household Cleaning Products Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Toilet Care Market - Global toilet care market is segmented by product (liquid toilet cleaners, toilet rim blocks, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Global Household Wipes Market - Global household wipes market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Surface cleaners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Dishwashing products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other cleaning agents (bleach) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

