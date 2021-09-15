$ 20.27 bn growth in Gesture Recognition Solution Market in Application Software | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The increasing development of processors supporting gesture recognition, rising implementation of HMI technologies in the automotive industry, and augmenting adoption of gaming consoles with gesture recognition technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the low-value addition of gesture recognition features in electronic devices will hamper the market growth.

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gesture Recognition Solution Market is segmented as below:

Application

Gaming Consoles



Smartphones



Automobiles



PCs

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gesture recognition solution market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the gesture recognition solution market in application software industry include ArcSoft Corp. Ltd., Cipia Vision Ltd., Crunchfish AB, Elliptic Laboratories AS, GestureTek, Intel Corp., Motion Gestures, PointGrab Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Valeo SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gesture recognition solution market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gesture Recognition Solution Market size

Gesture Recognition Solution Market trends

Gesture Recognition Solution Market industry analysis

Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gesture recognition solution market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gesture recognition solution market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gesture recognition solution market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gesture recognition solution market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automobiles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ArcSoft Corp. Ltd.

Cipia Vision Ltd.

Crunchfish AB

Elliptic Laboratories AS

GestureTek

Intel Corp.

Motion Gestures

PointGrab Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

Valeo SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.



