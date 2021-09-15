$ 20.27 bn growth in Gesture Recognition Solution Market in Application Software | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 20.27 billion is expected in the gesture recognition solution market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the gesture recognition solution market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The increasing development of processors supporting gesture recognition, rising implementation of HMI technologies in the automotive industry, and augmenting adoption of gaming consoles with gesture recognition technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the low-value addition of gesture recognition features in electronic devices will hamper the market growth.
Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gesture Recognition Solution Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Gaming Consoles
- Smartphones
- Automobiles
- PCs
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The gesture recognition solution market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the gesture recognition solution market in application software industry include ArcSoft Corp. Ltd., Cipia Vision Ltd., Crunchfish AB, Elliptic Laboratories AS, GestureTek, Intel Corp., Motion Gestures, PointGrab Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Valeo SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gesture recognition solution market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Gesture Recognition Solution Market size
- Gesture Recognition Solution Market trends
- Gesture Recognition Solution Market industry analysis
Gesture Recognition Solution Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gesture recognition solution market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gesture recognition solution market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gesture recognition solution market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gesture recognition solution market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
