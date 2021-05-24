$ 229.06 billion Growth Expected in Extended Reality Market | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

VR is the leading segment in the market.

VR is the leading segment in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 43%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 43%. Who are the top players in the market?

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Avnet Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Sony Corp. are the top players in the market.

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Avnet Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Sony Corp. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by rapid improvements in sensor technology. However, the infrastructural and integration issues will impede market growth.

The market is driven by rapid improvements in sensor technology. However, the infrastructural and integration issues will impede market growth. How big is the APAC market?

36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Avnet Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Northern Digital Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although factors such as the rapid improvements in sensor technology, the increasing adoption in the military, and the growing popularity of 360-degree videos will offer immense growth opportunities, the infrastructural and integration issues is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this extended reality market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Extended Reality Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Extended Reality Market is segmented as below:

Application

o VR

o AR

o MR

Geography

o North America

o APAC

o Europe

o South America

o The Middle East and Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41203

Extended Reality Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The extended reality market report covers the following areas:

Extended Reality Market Size

Extended Reality Market Trends

Extended Reality Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of 360-degree videos as one of the prime reasons driving the Extended Reality Market growth during the next few years.

Extended Reality Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist extended reality market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the extended reality market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the extended reality market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of extended reality market vendors

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market- The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market is segmented by technology (AR and VR) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market- The mobile augmented reality market is segmented by end-user (enterprise and consumer), application (marketing and advertisement, gaming and entertainment, education and learning, travel and tourism, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and key vendors.

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Avnet Inc.

Facebook Inc.

HTC Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Northern Digital Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sony Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/extended-reality-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio