$ 246.02 Million growth expected in Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 15:29 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial biomass boiler market is poised to grow by USD 246.02 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report on the industrial biomass boiler market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by capacity additions in sugar, rice, biorefinery, and pulp and paper industries.
The industrial biomass boiler market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing government support for renewable energy, including biomass power as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial biomass boiler market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The industrial biomass boiler market covers the following areas:
Industrial Biomass Boiler Market Sizing
Industrial Biomass Boiler Market Forecast
Industrial Biomass Boiler Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Andritz AG
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
- Dongfang Electric Corp.
- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd.
- Thermax Ltd.
- Valmet Oyj
- Xizi United Holdings Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Biorefineries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sugar mills - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rice mills - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Wooden biomass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agricultural residue - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
