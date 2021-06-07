$ 246.02 Million growth expected in Global Industrial Biomass Boiler Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by capacity additions in sugar, rice, biorefinery, and pulp and paper industries.

The industrial biomass boiler market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing government support for renewable energy, including biomass power as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial biomass boiler market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial biomass boiler market covers the following areas:

Industrial Biomass Boiler Market Sizing

Industrial Biomass Boiler Market Forecast

Industrial Biomass Boiler Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Andritz AG

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Dongfang Electric Corp.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd.

Thermax Ltd.

Valmet Oyj

Xizi United Holdings Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Biorefineries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sugar mills - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rice mills - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Wooden biomass - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agricultural residue - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

