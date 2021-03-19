$ 25.48 Billion Growth in Global Spa Market 2020-2024 | Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

The spa market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Spa Market Participants:

Aspira Spa

Aspira Spa operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of services such as massages, facials, dynamic envelopments for the body, the healing arts, specialty treatments, salon and nail services, and spa classes among others.

Clinique La Prairie

Clinique La Prairie operates its business through segments such as Longevity, Wellbeing, Medica, Beauty, and Spa and accommodation. The company offers a line of therapies and beauty treatments such as signature facial and anti-aging treatments, HydraFacial, sculpting and toning body treatments, and therapeutic Thai massages among others.

Gaia Retreat & Spa

Gaia Retreat & Spa operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as Gaia Deluxe, Bayron Bay Dream, Inner Serenity, and Dreamtime Travel among others.

Spa Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Spa market is segmented as below:

Type

Day/Club/Salon Spa



Hotel/Resort Spa



Destination Spa



Medical Spa



Others

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



MEA

The spa market is driven by the growing wellness tourism industry. In addition, other factors such as an increase in the availability of flotation therapy spa services are expected to trigger the spa market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

