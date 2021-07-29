$ 26.35 Bn growth expected in Baby Care Products Market in India | Analyzing Growth in Housewares & Specialties Industry | Technavio

Gain specific analysis on the criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation in the baby care products market vendor landscape.

The report on the baby care products market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in internet penetration and the online availability of baby care products.

The baby care products market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing health concerns among parents as one of the prime reasons driving the baby care products market growth in India during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The baby care products market in India covers the following areas:

Baby Care Products Market In India Sizing

Baby Care Products Market In India Forecast

Baby Care Products Market In India Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby diaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Me n Moms Pvt Ltd.

Mothercare IN Ltd.

Nestle SA

Pigeon Corp.

The Himalaya Drug Co.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

