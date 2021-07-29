$ 26.35 Bn growth expected in Baby Care Products Market in India | Analyzing Growth in Housewares & Specialties Industry | Technavio
The baby care products market in India is poised to grow by USD 26.35 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.
The report on the baby care products market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in internet penetration and the online availability of baby care products.
The baby care products market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing health concerns among parents as one of the prime reasons driving the baby care products market growth in India during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The baby care products market in India covers the following areas:
Baby Care Products Market In India Sizing
Baby Care Products Market In India Forecast
Baby Care Products Market In India Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Bio Veda Action Research Co.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kimberly-Clark Corp.
- Me n Moms Pvt Ltd.
- Mothercare IN Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- Pigeon Corp.
- The Himalaya Drug Co.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Baby food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby diaper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
