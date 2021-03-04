$ 26.7 Billion Growth in Corporate Leadership Training Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate leadership training market is expected to grow by USD 26.7 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the corporate leadership training market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Corporate Leadership Training Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The corporate leadership training market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Corporate Leadership Training Market Participants:

Articulate Global Inc.

Articulate Global Inc. operates its business through segments such as Articulate 360, Other Products, and Support. Key products offered by the company include Storyline 360 and Articulate 360 Training.

City & Guilds Group

City & Guilds Group operates its business through segments such as Qualifications, assessments and accreditation, eLearning and learning technology, and Leadership and management development. The company offers corporate training services for leadership and management, professional development, and apprenticeships resources for study, learning, and end-point assessment.

D2L Corp.

D2L Corp. operates its business through segments such as Schools, Higher Education, and Corporate Learning. The company offers Brightspace Learning Platform. It enables corporates to enhance the skill development of their employees and thereby improving talent attraction and retention.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/corporate-leadership-training-market-industry-analysis

Corporate Leadership Training Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Corporate leadership training market is segmented as below:

Application

ILT



Blended Training



Online Training

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The corporate leadership training market is driven by increased spending on corporate leadership training. In addition, other factors such as emergence of gamification in corporate training are expected to trigger the corporate leadership training market toward witnessing a decelerating CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

