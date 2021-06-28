$ 260.16 million growth expected in Fruits and Vegetables Coatings Market through 2025|Technavio

The report on the fruits and vegetable coatings market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as benefits offered by fruit and vegetable coatings, the growing government support to increase production of fruits and vegetables, and the increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetables losses.

The fruits and vegetable coatings market analysis include product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing post-harvest fruits and vegetable losses as one of the prime reasons driving the fruits and vegetable coatings market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The fruits and vegetable coatings market covers the following areas:



Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market Sizing

Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market Forecast

Fruits And Vegetables Coatings Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Apeel Technology Inc.

Citracote (Pty) Ltd.

Colin Campbell (Chemicals) Pty Ltd.

(Chemicals) Pty Ltd. D. Manoharlal (Shellac) Pvt. Ltd.

Fomesa Fruitech SLU

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

UPL Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Impact of COVID -19 on materials market

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fruits coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vegetables coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

