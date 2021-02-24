$ 280 Million Growth in Global Conformal Coating Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Chase Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., and Dow Inc. | Technavio

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Conformal Coating Market: Key Findings

Conformal coating market value to grow by USD 280 million at over 6% CAGR during 2021-2025

at over 6% CAGR during 2021-2025 46% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the type, the acrylic segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Conformal coating market is expected to have a neutral impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Conformal Coating Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing demand for smart wearables and IoT devices is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Globally, the sale of smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices has increased exponentially over the years. This has increased the demand for need for additional features such a shockproof, scratch-resistant, and dust- and water-resistant properties, with International Protection (IP) 67, IP 66, and IP 65 enclosures in these devices. Therefore, the growth in the sales of smart wearables and IoT devices is expected to increase the demand for conformal coating from electronic device manufacturers during the forecast period.

"Growth in demand for automotive electronics and the increasing use of automation in industries will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Conformal Coating Market: Major Vendors

Chase Corp.

Chase Corp. operates its business through segments such as Industrial Tapes and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The company offers a wide range of conformal coatings including Acrylics, Urethanes, UV Curable, Synthetic Rubber, Silicones, and Water Based used across industries such as aerospace, automotive, including hybrid and EV, industrial controls, white goods, telecoms, etc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Air conditioning, Chemicals, and Oil hydraulics. The company offers a distinctive fluorochemical coating solution that can be coated on PCBs with a thin film to imparts waterproof, moisture-proof, and corrosion protection to it.

Dow Inc.

Dow Inc. operates its business through segments such as Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure, and Performance Materials and Coatings. The company offers a wide range of conformal coating solutions including DOWSIL 1-2577 Low VOC Conformal Coating, DOWSIL 1-4105 Conformal Coating, DOWSIL 3-1953 Conformal Coating used as a thin protective film/breathing membrane that filters water vapor and solid debris.

