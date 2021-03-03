$ 287 Million Growth in Global Education Consulting Market 2020-2024 | Key Highlights on Major Vendors and Product Offerings | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The education consulting market is expected to grow by USD 287.08 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the education consulting market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Education Consulting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The education consulting market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Education Consulting Market Participants:

ClearView Consulting Co.

ClearView Consulting Co. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers K-12 education consulting services.

Edmentum Inc.

Edmentum Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers education consulting services such as interim administrative staffing, governance training, among various others.

Education Consulting Services LLC

Education Consulting Services LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers education consulting services such as interim administrative staffing, governance training, among various others.

Education Consulting Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Education consulting market is segmented as below:

Type

K-12



Higher Education

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The education consulting market is driven by the rising demand for customized learning. In addition, other factors such as the growing importance of STEM education are expected to trigger the education consulting market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

