$ 3.18 Billion in Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The sponge and scouring pads market is expected to grow by USD 3.18 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sponge and scouring pads market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Sponge and Scouring Pads Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Get a Free Sample Report to Know More

The sponge and scouring pads market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Household Wipes Market - Global household wipes market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Wet Tissue and Wipe Market - Global wet tissue market is segmented by application (personal care, household, and industrial, commercial, and institutional), distribution channel (offline and online), technology (spunlace, airlaid, wetlaid, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Sponge and Scouring Pads Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers a range of sponges such as Scotch-Brite General Purpose Scouring Sponges 74.

Armaly Brands Inc.

Armaly Brands Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer and Commercial. The company offers a range of sponges such as Brillo Estracell Heavy Duty Scrub Sponge.

Corazzi Fibre Srl

Corazzi Fibre Srl operates its business through segments such as Household Cleaning, Professional Cleaning, and Industrial Manufacturing. The company offers a range of sponges such as SIMBA VERDELLA.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/sponge-and-scouring-pads-market-industry-analysis

Sponge and Scouring Pads Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Sponge and scouring pads market are segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Non-residential

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

The sponge and scouring pads market are driven by expansion of e-commerce market. In addition, other factors such as rise in the use of home care and cleaning products by the middle-class population are expected to trigger the sponge and scouring pads market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of sponge and scouring pads market, Request Free Sample @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40585

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

